SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,958,000 after buying an additional 48,328 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,091,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,010,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,351,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $449.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

