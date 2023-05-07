SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 158,550 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,297. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.