SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Boosts Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after buying an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after buying an additional 3,935,291 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% during the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after buying an additional 387,103 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $61,950,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 5,885,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,536. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

