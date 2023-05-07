SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $18.34 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,338,000. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 2.0% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,714. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

