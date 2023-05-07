SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $54,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 140,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

