SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $8.79 Million Investment in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.19% of PENN Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PENN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.