SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,997,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,554,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.95% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 22,260,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,314,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

