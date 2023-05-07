SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 55.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Sanofi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 39.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 983,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

