SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases Shares of 4,652 iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

EWZS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 11,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

