SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. SPX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-$3.95 EPS.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,457 shares of company stock worth $3,626,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,629,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after buying an additional 64,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

