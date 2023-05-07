SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. SPX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-$3.95 EPS.
SPXC opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,629,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after buying an additional 64,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
