Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Standex International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standex International to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. Standex International has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Standex International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Standex International by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

