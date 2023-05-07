Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

STWD stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

