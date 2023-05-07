STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Achieves $133.70 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $133.70 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

