Steem Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $91.48 million and $3.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,911.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00292503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00545148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00065492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00404701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,446,851 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.