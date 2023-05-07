StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $33.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

StepStone Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,895,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,893,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,981. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 223.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

