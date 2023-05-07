STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Boosted by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for 1.4% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in STERIS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in STERIS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock opened at $189.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.65. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -652.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

