Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Aritzia Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

