Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.02. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.56.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

