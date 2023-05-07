Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Shares of ATZ opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.02. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.56.
