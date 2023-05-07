Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $60.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.36.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,095.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,917 shares of company stock worth $6,340,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

