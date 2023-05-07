Stifel Nicolaus Trims EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Target Price to $14.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ENLC opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,655,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 52,526 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,044,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,518,000 after purchasing an additional 699,961 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,821,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 71,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

