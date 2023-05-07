Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 7th (ACOR, AXR, BSQR, CLRO, CPSH, CYD, DHC, ENG, GAIA, GBLI)

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, May 7th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.