StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.24.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
