StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Culp stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.24.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Culp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Culp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Culp by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

