StockNews.com Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 68.84%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 850,920 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,026,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

