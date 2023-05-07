StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.
Shares of Crane stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,726,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,331,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $11,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
