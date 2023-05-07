StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MNOV opened at $2.16 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

