StockNews.com Lowers Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE KRG opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 688.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,285,900,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

