StockNews.com Lowers The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $260.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.42. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

