StockNews.com Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

TMO opened at $546.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,382,411. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

