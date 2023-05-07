StockNews.com Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average of $156.81. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

