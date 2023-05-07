Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $960-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.49 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Stoneridge Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE SRI traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,346. The firm has a market cap of $449.51 million, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

