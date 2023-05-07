Streakk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.23 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $122.75 or 0.00424546 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $442,504.35 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 121.84693308 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $532,538.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

