Streamr Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. Streamr has a market cap of $23.56 million and $902,781.32 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

