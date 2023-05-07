Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002

Substratum (SUB) traded 49% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $93,759.66 and $5.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00047999 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

