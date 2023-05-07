Sui (SUI) Trading Down 71.7% Over Last 7 Days

Sui (SUI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Sui has traded 71.7% lower against the dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $676.37 million and $261.33 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00004440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.30557476 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $476,940,296.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

