Susquehanna Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $12.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after purchasing an additional 586,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

