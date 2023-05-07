Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of AMETEK worth $130,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

