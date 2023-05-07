Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,714 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Otis Worldwide worth $133,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $445,604 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $85.96 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

