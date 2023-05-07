Swiss National Bank Has $140.23 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,141 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Nucor worth $140,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

NUE stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

