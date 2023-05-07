Swiss National Bank Has $145.89 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,615 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Enphase Energy worth $145,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

