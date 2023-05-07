Swiss National Bank Has $160.54 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,132,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,006 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $160,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

