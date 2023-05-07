Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,130,800 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 82,065 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $138,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 362,954 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after buying an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,010 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 283,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

