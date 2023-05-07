Swiss National Bank Sells 255,566 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,566 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $126,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $498,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

