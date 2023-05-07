Swiss National Bank Sells 57,836 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,836 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $150,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $223.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

