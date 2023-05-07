TD Securities Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$185.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$160.37 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$119.23 and a twelve month high of C$180.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$172.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$160.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.41%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

