Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00 to $13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.65%-5.90% yr/yr or $2.921 billion to $2.956 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX stock traded up $9.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.95. The company had a trading volume of 437,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,839. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.