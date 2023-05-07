Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00 to $13.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.08.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.95. The stock had a trading volume of 437,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,839. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $293.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

