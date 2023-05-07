Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.83

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as high as $12.30. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 10,053 shares traded.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

