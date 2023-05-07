TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIXT. TheStreet lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.92.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 245,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,715,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,292,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

