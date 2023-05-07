Tern (LON:TERN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.68

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.68 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Tern shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 693,922 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £16.51 million, a PE ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.68.
Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.
