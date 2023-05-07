Terra Classic Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $562.96 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $562.96 million and approximately $34.73 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003881 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003777 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001430 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,523,338,786 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,190,322,748 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

